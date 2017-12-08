For helping DCW bust liquor den, woman beaten with rods, her clothes torn

The DCW team seized 350 bottles of liquor. Police have registered a case in the assault. Express The DCW team seized 350 bottles of liquor. Police have registered a case in the assault. Express

A 33-year-old woman was beaten up with rods by a mob in Narela on Thursday, after she accompanied the Delhi Commission for Women chief and her team on a liquor raid in outer Delhi on Wednesday night.

According to police, Praveen, a resident of a JJ cluster in Narela, had been protesting against illegal sale of liquor in the area. On Wednesday night, DCW chief Swati Maliwal and her team conducted a night vigil at Narela as part of their campaign — “Fight the Fear”. Praveen then accompanied them to a house in Narela Pocket 11, owned by Asha and Rakesh, where they seized 350 bottles of liquor.

Police have registered a case against the couple. “Praveen was assaulted by Asha and other Sansi women around noon. She was medically examined and an FIR under IPC sections 323/342/354/354B/506/509/34 has been registered. Efforts are on to arrest the accused… Injury is blunt… there is no fracture..,” Rajneesh Gupta, DCP (Rohini) said. Police also said Praveen was not “paraded naked” and that her clothes tore a bit when she was beaten up. However, Maliwal said, “At 11 am on Thursday, Praveen got out of her house and was surrounded by a mob — including the men and women who were in the house — and was beaten with iron rods. Her clothes were torn and she was paraded naked.”

Reacting to allegations by the DCW that police had failed to take action against those selling illicit liquor, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Utterly shocking and shameful that this is happening in the capital. I urge honourable LG to immediately intervene, take action against local policemen and ensure everyone’s safety (sic).”

Recounting the incident, Praveen, who is admitted at LNJP Hospital, said, “… In our colony, liquor is sold in the open. No one raises their voice against it. When I did, they punished me. They said they will also go to Swati Maliwal’s house and parade her naked.”

Police also said Praveen has been associated with them in taking action against bootleggers. “In April too, an FIR was registered against Asha based on a complaint filed by Praveen and she was arrested. In November, another social worker had filed a complaint against Asha and an FIR was registered,” the DCP said.

