For first time, Delhi Police to recruit from across the country

With the appointment of a little over 7,000 personnel from across the country, Delhi Police is set to become the first cosmopolitan force in the country.

In a first, the Delhi Police, as part of its recruitment drive, held examinations in all states and Union Territories — and at least 17.6 lakh people applied. Of them, 1.9 lakh have cleared the physical tests. All of them are vying for the 7,307 vacancies for the posts of constables. Of the total vacancies, 2,424 are reserved for women.

Following the selection in the physical test, at least 1.8 lakh, on December 5, appeared for the computer-based written examination conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

The results for the test are likely to be declared by the end of this month, police sources maintained.

Prior to this, Delhi Police, like all other state police forces, used to conduct their recruitment drive only within the city. Sources said the idea of recruiting from across the country is the brainchild of police commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

Delhi Police, with the help of respective state police forces, hired grounds and stadiums to conduct the physical endurance tests between May and November.

Sources said the pan-India recruitment drive has witnessed massive enthusiasm by the women applicants. According to official figures, in states such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, there were more women aspirants and men. Of the 989 candidates from Jharkhand who have cleared the physical endurance test, 685 are women. Similarly, of the 862 candidates who have passed the test in Chhattisgarh, 450 are women.

Elaborating on the recruitment drive that was conducted over the last six months, Special Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) R S Krishnia said DCP-level officers from Delhi Police were sent to different states to help shortlist candidates based on performance in the physical endurance test.

“The basic idea behind this new kind of recruitment drive is to make our force cosmopolitan in nature. Delhi is the national capital and people from all parts of the country come here to earn their livelihood. If our force has personnel from each of the states, they can act as the interface between these people and the force,” Krishnia said.

“The mix of personnel from every corner of the city will also ensure that the force is more adept at dealing with protesters who come from different parts of the country,” he further elaborated.

As of now, besides those from Delhi, only people from Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are part of the Delhi Police force.

“At present, around 20,000 personnel in the force are from Haryana. Since Haryana, Rajasthan and UP are the neighbouring states, generally those who apply from these states get recruited,” police sources said.

The only time Delhi Police has recruited personnel from outside the state was in 2016 — after the central government asked the force to increase the number of personnel from the Northeast India to develop a better buffer between them and Northeastern students living in the capital.

