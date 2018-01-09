For changing clothes on road, three Delhi Police cops face action

Within an hour, a message was sent out on the wireless, asking the three personnel to report to their senior officer at the Delhi Police headquarters. Within an hour, a message was sent out on the wireless, asking the three personnel to report to their senior officer at the Delhi Police headquarters.

Three PCR personnel have been sent to District Lines for allegedly changing into their uniforms by the roadside and talking rudely to a senior IPS officer.

According to police, the officer was heading to Lodhi Garden on a morning walk on Friday when he spotted three personnel posted with the PCR unit changing into their uniforms on the road. He approached them and asked why they couldn’t change at a public toilet nearby.

In response, one of the men asked him to mind his own business. “The officer didn’t say anything to them. He noted down the PCR van’s number and left the spot,” a police officer said. Within an hour, a message was sent out on the wireless, asking the three personnel to report to their senior officer at the Delhi Police headquarters. “The men appeared before their senior officer, only to find the IPS officer they had met in the morning. They immediately asked him to forgive them,” a police officer said.

Special CP and Chief spokesperson (Delhi Police) Dependra Pathak confirmed that action had been taken against the three policemen. The officer, who lives with his family in Lutyens’ Delhi, was in plainclothes when the incident took place. “He was returning from his walk when he spotted the trio. Their shift was to begin at 8 am and they were standing next to the PCR van and wearing their uniforms. When he requested them not to change their clothes in the middle of the road, the men asked him to mind his own business. The officer informed his senior officers about their behaviour, who ordered that strict departmental action be taken.”

A message was also sent out to other PCR staff regarding the matter. “It has hereby directed that PCR staff change their clothes either inside the PCR van, at a public convenience, or at police stations, traffic booths or police booths,” the message read.

