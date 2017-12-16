For authorities, rehabilitating rape victims a daily struggle

Following the December 16, 2012 gangrape, the Criminal Law (Amendment Bill) 2013 was passed by both Houses of Parliament (Representational Image) Following the December 16, 2012 gangrape, the Criminal Law (Amendment Bill) 2013 was passed by both Houses of Parliament (Representational Image)

The swelling in her body started right after the 16-year-old was abducted from Nepal by a truck driver and brought to Delhi last year. The driver sold her to a man in Moti Nagar, who ‘married’ her at a local temple. He then let other men force themselves on her. After repeated sexual assaults, the pain grew unbearable and she was rushed to AIIMS. Doctors discovered she was being raped and her ‘husband’ was arrested. A year later, she is waiting to go back to her family.

Following the December 16, 2012 gangrape, the Criminal Law (Amendment Bill) 2013 was passed by both Houses of Parliament. While there has been an increase in the number of cases reported since — with 81 cases being registered under the POCSO Act this year — victims of sexual assault still face difficulty in being rehabilitated.

The Indian Express spoke to two minors who were sexually assaulted and are waiting to return home. In the first case, the 16-year-old girl has been waiting for NGO officials and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to trace her home in an interior village in Nepal.

In the second incident, a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle, has been left at a shelter home in Tughlakabad. Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. With the CWC yet to find her a home, she and her seven-year-old sister wait at the shelter.

Dressed in a red sweater, the girl from Nepal pushes a newspaper towards the nine-year-old and points her finger at a caricature of Master Yoda — a Star Wars character. The girl’s breaks out into a burst of laughter. She and her sister had run away from home last year as their father didn’t give them enough food. Their counsellor said, “Her father had neglected them… Her younger sister had lumps all over her head. We produced the two girls before the CWC.”

After their father died this year, the children were sent to live with relatives where the sexual assault took place.

“Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. Only then will the CWC decide where she will go to live. Until then she will stay here, as nobody in her family wants to take her back,” the counsellor said.

Meanwhile, officials managed to trace the 16-year-old’s home but are trying to ascertain if it is fit for habitation. “I miss the fields where I used to work with my family. We grew peanuts together. I used to write Urdu… now I can’t because of the swelling. Doctors still don’t know what is causing it,” she said.

