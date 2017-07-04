In 22 DU colleges, for acting college heads, self-appraisal twice a year

Hindu College New Delhi. Express archive photo Hindu College New Delhi. Express archive photo

Apart from handling administrative work, officiating principals of 22 Delhi University (DU) colleges have an additional responsibility — writing a “self-appraisal” every six months and sending it to the university. These self-appraisal letters are only for officiating principals of colleges without full-time heads, such as Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu College, Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College.

According to university rules, an officiating principal is appointed for six months, after which a new principal is appointed or the term of the officiating principal is extended. “Before the renewal of term, we are expected to write a self-appraisal — from the things we have done in the college to the academic work undertaken. Then we have to get it approved by the governing body, after which it is sent to the university,” said a principal of a north campus college.

He said the process has started only recently and they have been told the self-appraisal is important to get an extension. “The reason for this is unclear. I have heard that the university is doing this to maintain a record of the Academic Performance Indicators score in case officiating principals apply for permanent positions,” another principal said. However, many principals said the university should instead initiate the process of permanent appointment.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App