For 500 women from 9 states, hope lies in the beloved charkha

On Sunday, 500 women from nine states will spin cloth using charkhas at the inauguration of the Charkha Museum in Connaught Place. The museum is set to exhibit the city’s largest charkha as well as vintage models on Sunday. In preparation for the event, a line of trucks loaded with 500 black trunks, each holding a steel spinning loom, queued up at the Charkha Museum on Saturday. NDMC sanitation staff also swept the venue and laid carpets.

“Gandhi made the Charkha not just a symbol of political independence but of economic independence as well,” said Satya Narayan Shukla, deputy chief executive office of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

At the museum, Jaya Malakar — who works as a supervisor in Indore-based NGO Malwa Bheed Sevak Sangh — fixed bobbins of cotton thread for Uma Armeriya, a 50-year-old weaver.

“There are no jobs in the countryside. Land is shrinking… My husband and I worked as farm labourers for years and are finding it difficult to get enough work. We have to travel 15 km, with hardly any options for transport. So when Jaya told us 10 spinning wheels were going to be distributed in our village, I volunteered,” Uma said.

BJP chief Amit Shah will distribute 500 machines, provided by KVIC, to NGOs where the women work.

“For the women, spinning at home will get them money, around Rs 155, if they work for eight hours a day. The thread will be collected by the respective NGOs and distributed to the women. Once it is spun into cloth, they will be sold at KVIC outlets,” Shukla said.

Most of the 500 weavers, who took trains to Delhi, were put up at NDMC guesthouses across central Delhi. Laxmi Singh (38), who lives near Gurgaon, said, “I used to work in an export factory in Gurgaon to supplement my husband’s income from driving. But I have decided to stay at home and spin cloth to look after my sons.”

