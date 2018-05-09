Football Training For Under-10 Girls: At three NDMC schools, 90 girls take a small step to enter a big playing field

Girls from the N P Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lodhi Road Girls from the N P Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lodhi Road

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in collaboration with the Delhi Soccer Association, has started football coaching for under-10 girls’ teams at three of its schools.

The programme has been introduced at N P Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lodhi Road, Navyug School in Sarojni Nagar, and N P Bengal Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Gole Market. Currently, 90 girls, 30 at each school, are being coached. The aim of the programme is to groom the girls as football players, so they can represent the state and even the nation in the future, officials said.

At N P Co-ed School, a group of 30 girls from classes III to V, dressed in yellow and blue football gear, have been practising hard thrice a week. Apart from their jerseys and shorts, they have been provided with football boots, water bottles, shinguards and a football.

Nine-year-old Harshita Bisht, a Class V student, said, “We are being coached thrice a week for the past four weeks. I’ve learnt dribbling, juggling, passing and I’ve also improved my running.”

For most of the girls, this is their first experience on the football field.

Aakansha Kumari (9) said she had never watched a football game earlier. “I used to run and play kho kho and kabaddi when I went outside to play. But now I want to be a football player,” she said.

Sundari (22), who coaches the team, said she was delighted to find that the girls were excited about the sport from the first day itself.

“Like many of these girls, I come from a lower middle class family, but was able to distinguish myself by becoming a national player when I was 13. Some of these girls have the potential to play at the national level in about two years from now,” she said.

These three schools have been chosen since they have full-sized football fields.

R P Gupta, director of education at NDMC, said, “We started this project for two reasons. First, to empower girls in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme. Second, to develop a sports culture among girls. Our vision is along the lines of a dedicated sports academy. We hope other state governments will follow our lead so we can start an all-India school soccer league for girls.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App