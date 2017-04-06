Football match to push for unity, Africans say they need change off the field too

Though cynicism dominated the mood among African students, some believed the ‘peace through sports’ initiative was a good move. (Representational Image) Though cynicism dominated the mood among African students, some believed the ‘peace through sports’ initiative was a good move. (Representational Image)

Alagba Tochukwu was in no mood to dance, and when a faculty member requested him to put up a performance minutes before a friendly football match on Wednesday, he politely declined. “I am a good dancer, but I won’t dance today. This is a good initiative but it serves little purpose. The communication barrier between Africans and locals can be fixed with such events but there are no locals here,” said the 24-year-old Nigerian student about a football match between African and Indian students at Greater Noida’s Sharda University.

Weeks after African students were beaten up by a mob, the international division of the university, in collaboration with the local administration of Greater Noida, Wednesday organised a “peace through sports” match. Only a few showed up to watch the game.

“I’m only here because my friend is playing. The locals, who need sensitisation, should have been here. This is not going to change anything,” said a second-year law student from Zimbabwe. A similar sense of disappointment was faced by 23-year-old Sudanese student Amar, who walked in to see empty seats. “Communication between locals and African students is needed, where we can tell them that we are not drug dealers or cannibals. Maybe a marathon next time would be better,” he said.

Teams Embassy 11 and Chancellor 11 played to an audience not interested in the sport, and while cynicism dominated the mood of the African students, some like BCA first-year student Said Maisallah think of it as a “good move”. “This is not India vs Africa; the point of mixed teams is to show that together we win. Getting locals inside campus would be unsafe at the moment,” said Maisallah, one of the organisers.

