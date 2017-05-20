Followed van to Rohini: Robbers steal Rs 19 lakh from cash van

The crime spot. Robbers threw chilli powder at three men, shot the custodian and snatched his bag full of cash The crime spot. Robbers threw chilli powder at three men, shot the custodian and snatched his bag full of cash

Two bike-borne assailants allegedly threw chilli powder at the custodian of a cash van, shot him and made off with Rs 19 lakh from Rohini’s Begumpur area Friday afternoon, police said. Initial investigation revealed that the heist was meticulously planned as police found CCTV footage showing the men following the van from Karol Bagh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Rishi Pal said the victim, Naveen, was taken to a nearby hospital where he is recuperating. “The incident took place around 2 pm at Rohini Sector 24. The robbers first threw chilli powder at the four men, shot the custodian and snatched his bag. The security guard, Brajesh Singh, fired in the air to stop the assailants but they escaped. Six special teams have been formed to nab the men,” he said.

Police said the custodian, accompanied by the guard and two others, had refilled six ATMs starting from Karol Bagh and were on their way to Rohini.

The security guard told police, “After replenishing money in six ATMs, we reached Pocket-12 of Rohini Sector 24. Three of us got out with the cash bag and started walking towards a Union Bank of India ATM. Naveen was carrying a bag, containing Rs 19 lakh. Suddenly, two men on a bike reached the spot and threw chilli powder at us.”

He added, “We couldn’t see anything and shouted for help. I understood they were trying to snatch the bag from Naveen. Suddenly, the men opened fire. I thought they killed Naveen and I fired two rounds in the air to scare them,” he said.

He claimed that passersby did not come to their aid as they were scared of the gunshots. Once the men fled, locals rushed to the spot and took Naveen to a hospital.

“After registering an FIR, police started their investigation and recorded statements of locals. So far, police have found that the men were wearing helmets and their faces were covered,” police sources said.

“There is a strong possibility that the men conducted a reconnaissance of the route. The bike’s licence number is also fake,” sources said.

A forensics team and the CBI were called to the spot to lift fingerprints and find other evidence, police said.

The men left behind Rs 10 lakh in the van, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now