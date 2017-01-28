Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi

It was a foggy Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notch above the season’s average. “The sky will turn clear in the afternoon,” the Met office said. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the visibility was reduced to 100 metres.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, while the minimum was 13.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.