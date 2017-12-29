Foggy morning in Delhi on Friday, 18 trains cancelled

Best of 2017

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: December 29, 2017 10:50 am
18 trains cancelled due to low visibility/operational reasons
It was a cold and foggy morning here on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, season’s average, the weather office said.

At least 18 trains were cancelled, 35 delayed and five rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 100 per cent and visibility stood at 700 metres.

The Met has predicted a clear day ahead. “There will be shallow or moderate fog in the morning with mist during the day,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, the season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average.

