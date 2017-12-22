Foggy morning in Delhi, 15 trains cancelled

15 trains cancelled due to low visibility/operational reasons (ANI Twitter) 15 trains cancelled due to low visibility/operational reasons (ANI Twitter)

It was a foggy morning here on Friday with the minimum temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. At least 15 trains were cancelled, 28 delayed and nine were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

“There was moderate fog in the morning reducing the visibility to 500 metres. The sky will be partly cloudy during the day,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent.

Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average.

