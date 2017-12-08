Fog spell may begin after December 17 in Delhi: MeT

The fog will affect flight movements in January but the intensity of fog will be known only around December- end. (Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari/File) The fog will affect flight movements in January but the intensity of fog will be known only around December- end. (Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari/File)

Those flying in and out of the capital in January may experience delays as the meteorological department has predicted more fog in January than December. Delhi generally experiences fog from mid-December till mid-February, but this year, the spell is expected to start after December 17 and continue till mid-February, the MeT department has predicted.

“This year, the fog spell is expected to start after December 17,” said R K Jenamani director-in-charge of the meteorological department at IGIA.

Last season, December and January had seen almost equal hours of fog but so far this season, dense fog hasn’t caused any flight disruption. “Last year, till December 7, we had almost two weeks of dense fog but this year, the situation is much better. We are not expecting any dense fog spell before December 17 at the IGIA. There may be shallow fog at north India plains during December 9-11, but it will not affect flight movements,” he added.

Jenamani said fog will affect flight movements in January but the intensity of fog will be known only around December- end.

