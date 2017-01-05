Fog in city, 70 trains delayed

Moderate to dense fog was witnessed in the national capital Thursday morning, which led to delay in services of 70 north-bound trains and minor delays in flight operations. According to a Met department official, the Safdarjung observatory recorded visibility at 300 metres at 5:30 AM. Three hours later, it improved to 500 metres.

The Palam observatory, meanwhile, recorded visibility at 300 metres at 5:30 AM. At 8:30 AM, the visibility improved to 450 metres. The minimum temperature settled at 10 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, and the relative humidity was recorded at 96 per cent.

“70 trains running late by several hours due to moderate to dense fog cover while 22 were rescheduled,” a senior railway official said. The weatherman has predicted clear skies on Thursday.

“The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius,” he said. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively.