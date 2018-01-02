Fog engulfs Delhi for second day in a row, flights and trains hit

At the DND flyway, Monday. The blanket of fog will remain for at least three more days, IMD officials said. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) At the DND flyway, Monday. The blanket of fog will remain for at least three more days, IMD officials said. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Dense fog engulfed the capital for the second day in a row on Monday, leading to hundreds of flights and trains being cancelled or delayed. The temperature also dipped, with the minimum touching 5.7 degree Celsius — a notch below normal. The maximum was recorded at 20.1, a degree above normal. According to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is expected on Tuesday morning as well. The temperature on Tuesday is expected to remain the same as Monday.

The dip in temperature, meanwhile, prompted the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration to close all schools between nursery and Class VIII till January 4. The order is binding on all schools, government and private, under its jurisdiction.

IMD officials also forecast that the blanket of fog will remain for at least three more days, with temperature dipping and humidity on the rise. The dip in temperature and high humidity also led to an increase in pollution levels in the capital.

The national air quality index in the capital touched 400 out of a maximum of 500 — a point away from ‘severe’ pollution levels. The PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels in the city at 6 pm were recorded at 311 and 471.5 micrograms per cubic metre respectively.

The Central Pollution Control Board also called an emergency meeting of all stakeholders on Tuesday to decide the best course of action to limit pollution in Delhi-NCR.

