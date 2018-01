Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi; 18 trains cancelled, 49 delayed

Today’s morning in Delhi NCR Express photo by Praveen Jain Today’s morning in Delhi NCR Express photo by Praveen Jain

Railway services in Delhi/NCR region were badly hit due to foggy conditions with minimum temperature at 4.2 degree Celcius, three notches below the season’s average. The Railways had to cancel 18 trains while 49 were delayed and 13 rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India, reported IANS. Visibility at 8:30 am was around 400 meters.

As per the MeT department, Sunday could see shallow fog, with the maximum temperature dipping by a notch at 19°C. Over 49 trains are running late, 13 rescheduled and 18 cancelled due to prevailing conditions. Major trains such as Duronto Express from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin is running late by five hours, Rajdhani Express from Bangaluru to Delhi is also running late by five hours.

In order to avoid delay and cancellation of trains owing to zero visibility in dense winter fog, the Indian Railways has initiated installation of fog safety devices in northern trains. The device, a GPS-based system, will be placed in the driver’s cabin. It alerts the driver of the approaching signal on the track during fog. The device will also help increase the speed of trains.

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were also affected due to the low visibility. Airline officials on Wednesday had met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and sought better fog prediction mechanism to avoid disruption in flight services during the winter. Following the meeting, Sinha had tweeted, “Chaired a meeting with all aviation stakeholders to review and refine the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fog-affected days. Many constructive suggestions received: more inputs welcome.”

Here is a list of major trains affected in Delhi and adjourning states due to prevailing conditions.

