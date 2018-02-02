Focus on women, kids as Delhi Police get Rs 1,048 cr more

Of the total amount allocated in the 2018-19 budget, Rs 19 crore is for women’s safety under the Nirbhaya Fund while Rs 460 crore has been allocated for improvement of infrastructure (File) Of the total amount allocated in the 2018-19 budget, Rs 19 crore is for women’s safety under the Nirbhaya Fund while Rs 460 crore has been allocated for improvement of infrastructure (File)

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 7,426 crore in the 2018-19 annual budget — an increase of Rs 1,048 crore over the current year. In the coming financial year, the force is planning a separate building for the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) in Nanakpura as well as technology to improve investigation into cyber crimes and financial frauds.

Of the total amount allocated in the 2018-19 budget, Rs 19 crore is for women’s safety under the Nirbhaya Fund while Rs 460 crore has been allocated for improvement of infrastructure. Last year, Rs 6,378 crore was allocated for the force — Rs 28 crore was for the Nirbhaya Fund and Rs 439 crore for infrastructure.

This year, the Delhi Police’s infrastructure push includes construction of various offices and police station buildings. As of now, at least 50 police stations are running out of rented accommodations or porta cabins. They are also looking at completing the new police headquarters at Jai Singh Road.

Police sources said the cost of the SPUWAC building in west Delhi is estimated to be Rs 23 crore. Police are releasing a tender on February 5 and estimate that construction will be completed in two years.

Special Commissioner of Police (SPUWAC) Sanjay Beniwal told The Indian Express that revamping the Himmat app and improving last-mile connectivity, especially for women commuters, will also be done in the coming months. Other schemes include developing technologies and infrastructure for cyber investigations; developing traffic and communication network; and upgradation of training and installation of traffic signals.

Chief spokesperson and Special Commissioner of Police (traffic) Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express that safety of women and children will continue to top the priority list in the coming year.

