Flyover, underpass thrown open to public in Gurgaon

Construction in full swing at Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk. Express photo by Abhinav Saha Construction in full swing at Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk. Express photo by Abhinav Saha

An underpass at Rajiv Chowk and a flyover at Maharana Pratap Chowk were thrown open to the public in Gurgaon on Monday evening, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurating the two structures on the eve of Independence Day.

Both the structures are part of a three-tier plan conceptualised by the Government of Haryana and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve traffic problems at three major junctions — IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower, and Rajiv Chowk. Officials said that the entire project is estimated to cost a total of Rs 1004.67 crore. The construction of the underpass has been completed at a cost of Rs 30 crore and that of the flyover at Rs 34 crore. Both the structures have been completed within 240 days.

The two-lane right-turning underpass, which measures 615 metres, provides seamless passage for vehicles travelling from Bhaktawar Singh road or Medanta — The Medicity towards Delhi, reducing the pressure at Rajiv Chowk. It also includes a metre-wide “footpath-cum-drain” on both sides and, during the night, will be illuminated by 150-watt LED lights.

The four-lane flyover at Maharana Pratap Chowk, meanwhile, with a length of 1.82 kilometers, is expected to provide relief to people travelling from MG Road to Old Gurgaon or the Bus Stand, and vica versa.

On Monday, Gadkari also laid the foundation stone for two projects for the improvement of the intersection near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station, and the T-junction with Parade road. The entire project is estimated at Rs 270 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Badshahpur elevated highway, which is likely reduce the journey from Rajiv Chowk to Sohna to “18-20 minutes”. He also said he was open to moving the Kherki Daula toll plaza beyond its current location.

