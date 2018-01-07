Flights and trains delayed on city’s coldest day so far

Labourers at a Metro construction site in Noida, Saturday, as the mercury dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Labourers at a Metro construction site in Noida, Saturday, as the mercury dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi saw its coldest day of the season on Saturday, with the mercury dropping to 4.2 degrees Celsius — three notches below the season’s average. The dip in temperature was accompanied by dense fog, disrupting train services.

While the sun made an appearance around noon, temperatures remained chilly.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.8 degrees Celsius — a notch below the season’s average. At the Safdarjung observatory, visibility was recorded at 300 metres at 8.30 am, while it was 50 metres at Palam observatory during the same period.

Poor visibility resulted in the cancellation of 36 trains, while another 30 trains were rescheduled. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, meanwhile, 82 flights were delayed due to the fog, with three flights being cancelled.

Airlines such as SpiceJet, IndiGo and Jet Airways took to social media to announce delays in their flights.

“Due to poor visibility… at Delhi, Patna, Varanasi, Chandigarh and Lucknow some of our flights are affected,” Jet Airways tweeted.

Indigo’s flights from Delhi, Jammu and Varanasi were also affected. SpiceJet, in a tweet, said: “Due to bad weather at Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. All passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport.” The MeT department predicted clearer skies on Sunday, with “moderate fog” in the morning. “Skies will remain clear tomorrow. There will be moderate fog in the morning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at 5 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

