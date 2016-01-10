Fixing buses to fighting crime, a new role for old DTC mechanics

DTC Marshal Rajbir on duty in a bus in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) DTC Marshal Rajbir on duty in a bus in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Till a few months ago, they worked as mechanics, tweaking a gear here, fixing a screw there, nursing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses back to health after each exhausting day. Today — much like the standard-floor buses they used to work on — their role in the DTC, where some of them have worked for decades, seems uncertain.

As the DTC is phasing out the last fleet of government-manufactured buses, these DTC employees now work on a new fleet of low-floor buses. But not as mechanics. Instead, they have been posted as marshals, in charge of ensuring the safety of passengers.

One of them, Rajbir, is three years away from retirement and not too happy with a forced career change at this point. Last year, he fractured his right leg when he slipped and fell while repairing a bus. Now, he walks around with a hockey stick for support, as he tries to marshal some semblance of order on these buses.

“Is umar mein hum ladies log ki jaan bachaenge ya apni (at this advanced age, am I expected to save women or myself)?” asks Jagdev, another mechanic-turned-marshal and a friend of Rajbir’s.

According to them, the new job involves a fair degree of danger. “My son asked me to stay quiet and not react too strongly during the 8-hour long shifts on buses every evening. In areas like Okhla and the trans-Yamuna, pickpockets armed with blades often board the bus. Anti-social elements travel without tickets. No one wants to mess with them… a punch in the face and I will be gone,” says Rajbir.

“When we request people to buy tickets or men to vacate seats reserved for women, we are abused by them. Even women passengers fight with us about buying tickets. We have no weapons to defend ourselves. Such situations can get dangerous… a home guard was attacked with a knife a few months ago when he forced a youth to vacate a seat reserved for women,” he recalls.

The deployment of 5,000 marshals on buses and setting up a wing comprising 10,000 home guards was one of the main poll promises made by the AAP during the elections.

However, according to a DTC official, the Union Home Ministry last year gave the Delhi government only 2,000 home guards and the government roped in an additional 800 civil defence volunteers for deployment on buses. Facing a serious shortage of manpower, the DTC decided to redirect manpower from the mechanical wing to the personnel division.

The corporation is phasing out standard-floor buses that are over 10 years old, says DTC deputy chief general manager (public relations) R S Minhas. Of the 1,300 such buses, only 500 remain on the roads.

“DTC mechanics who earlier worked on the standard-floor buses are not allowed to repair low-floor buses. Tata and AshokLeyland, in charge of maintaining the low-floor buses, have assigned their own mechanics. We cannot lay off our mechanics… so we have assigned 300 of them the duty of marshals till their retirement. The shift is in line with the DTC’s condition of service rules,” says Minhas.

Unlike home guards and civil defence volunteers, DTC marshals are neither imparted formal training nor given uniforms or even lathis (sticks) to defend themselves.

Most have been shifted out of the depots they worked in for years. Once a crucial component of the DTC machinery, many marshals today feel “useless” in their new roles.

“We are senior mechanics. We understand machines. I worked in the Hari Nagar depot for 35 years. Show me a bus and I will get it up and running for you. When I was at the workshop, I was happy, as I got to repair and spruce up buses before sending them out on the streets. But now I feel useless. I am sitting in a bus for over eight hours, doing nothing… like a passenger. It is humiliating,” says Jagdev.

Most of these former mechanics say they suffer from a host of health issues like poor eyesight, backaches, high blood pressure and diabetes. Many live far from the depots where they have been posted and end up spending nights at the ‘rest room’, instead of making the long trip back home.

Satya Narayan, posted at a depot in the Northern Zone, says his grandchildren call him Sunday-wale dadaji. “It’s the only day of the week when I get to meet them,” he says.

With retirement only a few years away, the newly-appointed marshals are reluctant to give up their jobs. “Duty is duty,” they say.

