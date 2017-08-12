Fixing bus by the roadside, two DTC drivers run over by speeding truck; six injured

The incident took place around 12.30 am near the Madhuban Chowk underpass. Praveen Khanna The incident took place around 12.30 am near the Madhuban Chowk underpass. Praveen Khanna

Two men were killed and six injured when a tempo that was allegedly speeding rammed into a DTC bus parked on the side of the road, in northwest Delhi’s Rani Bagh late Thursday night.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the victims were identified as DTC drivers Pramod Kumar and Sunil. Three mechanics, a bus conductor, a motorcyclist and the errant tempo driver are among those injured.

“We have arrested the 54-year-old truck driver, identified as Karan, after he was discharged from the hospital. We are probing if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident,” the DCP said.

According to police, the incident took place at 12.30 am near the Madhuban Chowk underpass. The bus had broken down and Pramod had called a mechanic to repair the bus. “Pramod and the bus conductor, Sumit, were diverting traffic while the mechanic repaired the bus. Suddenly, a motorcyclist hit Sumit. The mechanic took the biker and Sumit to a hospital,” a senior police officer said.

Pramod then called his friend, Sunil, and others for help. “Sunil took up the task of diverting traffic while Pramod assisted the mechanics. Around 12.30 am, a speeding tempo rammed into the bus. Sunil and Pramod were severely injured. The tempo driver, his helper and two others who were repairing the bus were injured as well,” the officer said. Police said the victims were taken to different hospitals, where Sunil and Pramod were declared dead. Two others are in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal Friday visited the accident site and demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the two victims. Addressing a press conference at her office in the Civic Centre, she said family members of the victims should be offered jobs as well.

Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot met the families of the victims and those injured. Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, also met the families and demanded compensation. A senior DTC official said an enquiry will be conducted into the accident.

