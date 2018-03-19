Five years after cop’s death, police file FIR on court orders

Delhi Police result 2017: A total of 195860 candidates had qualified for the computer based written exam. Delhi Police result 2017: A total of 195860 candidates had qualified for the computer based written exam.

After a Delhi Police head constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Dwarka flat in 2013, his wife alleged he was murdered and demanded that police file an FIR and probe the case. In the last five years, she met several senior officers and requested them to look into his death, to no avail. She finally approached a Delhi court, which has directed police to register a case of murder and investigate the matter.

DCP (Dwarka) Shibhesh Singh said, “We have registered an FIR on the directions of the court, and will take appropriate legal action. Further investigation is underway.”

On December 8, 2013, Ram Kumar, who hailed from Rajasthan, was found dead at his rented accommodation in Bindapur. Police said he shared the flat with another person. He was posted at the Dwarka North police station. During investigation, police had claimed that he latched the door and shot himself with his service revolver. The incident came to light when his roommate came home and found his body, police said.

A police team reached the spot and took Kumar to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding that nobody in the neighbourhood heard a gunshot. He was survived by his wife, Sharda Devi, and two children. Sharda later met senior officials, alleging that her husband had been murdered. But police concluded their investigation, saying it was a clear case of suicide.

However, she told the court that her husband was murdered.

“She claimed that two suspects, including her husband’s roomate, had taken a loan from him. They were supposed to return the money on December 10. After the incident, she had tried to approach them. They initially avoided her and later changed their addresses as well as their phone numbers,” a senior officer said.

She also alleged that police, during their enquiry, had claimed that her husband was in an inebriated condition before his death. However, she said the post-mortem report nowhere suggested that he had consumed alcohol on the day of incident.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App