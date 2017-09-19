Five-year-old’s rape: Probe report finds ‘major lapses’ on school’s part

Representational Image Representational Image

An “unlocked, pitch-dark classroom” that was not covered by CCTV and a rape accused who was never formally appointed are among the “major lapses” identified by the sub-divisional magistrate in his report, probing the functioning of a private school where a five-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a peon last week.

The sub-divisional magistrate, who had been appointed by the Delhi government to probe the alleged rape at the east Delhi school, identified at least six security lapses. A school peon was arrested for allegedly raping the Class I student last week. The report was submitted to Law Minister Kailash Gahlot, and has been forwarded to Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia for further action.

“The accused was working for the school, though formal appointment letter does not appear to have been issued by the school,” said the report, adding, “The movement of the accused and other such non-teaching employees was required to be restricted so that they do not have any contact with the school children.”

Moreover, the accused had been working for almost two and a half years “without undergoing any kind of verification and background check by the school authorities/police,” said the report.

The report added, “The room of the nursery class where the incident happened should have been locked after class timings were over. Unlocked, pitch-dark classroom of the school facilitated the accused in his nefarious intentions… Non-coverage of the whole school building under CCTV cameras reduced the deterrence effect.” The report also said that the EDMC had “not taken any action against the school for undertaking classes in unrecognised areas of school building”.

