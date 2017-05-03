Five stations added to Gurgaon Rapid Metro

Khattar at the inauguration in Gurgaon, Tuesday. PTI Khattar at the inauguration in Gurgaon, Tuesday. PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the south extension of the Rapid Metro service in Gurgaon Tuesday. The services are expected to provide relief to residents and commuters along Golf Course Road, who had been complaining of lack of connectivity along the stretch. Officials said the new stretch of the network measures 6.6 km in terms of track length and adds five more stations to the Rapid Metro service — Phase 1, Sector 42-43, Sector 53-54, Sector 54 Chowk and Sector 55-56. The total track length of the service now measures 11.7 km.

The inauguration was held at Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro station and was followed by a 40-minute train ride for Khattar. He was accompanied by female sarpanches and young girls who had never used the Metro before. The latter were sent by the Child Protection Commission. The south extension, or Phase II, of the service has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,423 crore and took over three years to complete. The foundation stone for the project was laid in October 2012, and construction started in November 2013.

The service had been flagged off on March 31, but work on two stations was still pending. The route connects Golf Course Road to Cyber City and will also link with Sikanderpur station of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Officials said the Rapid Metro Service, including Phase II, will run between 6.05 am and 12.36 am and will take 22 minutes to cover the stretch. Seven new trains have been added to the fleet, bringing the total to 12 trains, which will run every four minutes during the rush hour, officials said.

