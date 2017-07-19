Five rape cases reported in Noida in 24 hours

At sector 49, a woman who works as a domestic maid at sector 74 apartments, has alleged that she was raped and threatened by a man last night. (File) At sector 49, a woman who works as a domestic maid at sector 74 apartments, has alleged that she was raped and threatened by a man last night. (File)

As many as five cases of rape have been reported in Noida since yesterday, with one of the victims being a four-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by a minor boy, police said today. The girl was allegedly raped by a 9-year-old boy last night, police said. The victim’s father has lodged an FIR at sector 39 police station.

He stated that his daughter was taken to a room by the neighbour boy and was raped there. Police has detained the accused. At sector 49, a woman who works as a domestic maid at sector 74 apartments, has alleged that she was raped and threatened by a man last night.

At Noida Phase 3, another woman has lodged an FIR stating that she was raped by two men. At Jewar police station, a man has registered an FIR, alleging that his neighbour tried to rape his 15-year-old daughter.

At Rabupura police station, a woman has alleged that three men forcibly entered her room and tried to rape her. She raised an alarm and neighbours came to her rescue.

