Five pools, 3 cranes needed for immersion: Puja panels

IN the meeting between different Durga Puja management committees and the Delhi government, the committees said they need five pools and at least three hydra cranes to ensure proper immersion, while also noting the need for specific rules to ensure “there is no chaos”.

Earlier, the government had proposed that the Durga puja management committees immerse all idols in one location and allow the DJB to aid them and “greatly reduce pollution”.

This, officials explained, would help the Delhi government in ensuring that pollution is minimised while also controlling chaos pertaining to traffic on the day of immersion.

Bhardwaj added, “The ponds aren’t very deep, so the cranes might not be necessary. But we have spoken to the department and water minister Rajender Pal Gautam, and we don’t think it would be a problem. The department is chalking out a final plan.”

According to a Durga puja management committee in CR Park, though, the proposal isn’t new. “We have been trying to get this done for two years. No one disagrees with the plan, as such. But we need five pools and three hydra cranes. The government should ensure that only registered pujas can avail this. There should be no more than 25 pujas booked for one location. There should also be people pull out the idol 0 minutes after immersion. We have shared these with the government and are hoping for a positive outcome.”

