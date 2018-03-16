Five of family dead as ‘speeding’ truck rams car in Ghaziabad

Five others were injured in the accident. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Five others were injured in the accident. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A little before midnight on Wednesday, 10 members of a family were on their way home from a wedding reception in their white Maruti WagonR. Fifteen minutes away from their home, a speeding truck rammed their car on GT Road, killing five people, including three children, police said.

“The incident took place around 12.30 am near Fauji Dhaba and Deri Maccha village. Five occupants of the car, including the driver, died on the spot while five others sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad,” said Mukesh Kumar, SO, Badalpur police station.

An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) has been registered. “Efforts are on to nab the truck driver,” Kumar said.

Residents from their village gathered outside Badalpur police station, demanding that the family be compensated.

