Five cable thieves arrested

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing MTNL cable wires in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar. Police said the accused — Shahid alias Khurana (40), Mursalin (37), Tosif (21) Anwar (22) and Shahnwaz (18) — were arrested following a complaint lodged by an MTNL employee on December 12.

Shahid was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal on Monday. He told police that he operated a gang involved in stealing MTNL underground cables. Shahid also divulged the names of his associates, who were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan.

One cable wire, measuring approximately 10 feet, and some digging equipment were recovered from their possession, police said.

