Five killed in separate road mishaps across Delhi

Five persons were killed in separate road accidents across the capital in the last 24 hours. In the first incident, a 37-year-old man was hit by an Army truck in Chanakyapuri area on Wednesday morning. The errant truck driver, identified as 39-year-old I Shikato Sema, of Assam Regiment, has been arrested, police said.

The second incident took place in east Vinod Nagar area on Wednesday, in which a DTC bus cleaner died after being hit by a bus, police said, adding that the bus driver has been arrested.

In the third incident, a 20-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding RTV bus on Tuesday in Begumpur. The fourth incident took place in Mundka area, where a Honda City car rammed into a divider. The driver was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

In the fifth incident, a 30-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in Bawana Wednesday.

