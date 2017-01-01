Five including juvenile held for carjacking

The accused allegedly overpowered the driver, Nijam, near Rangpuri area, beating him up and injuring his face with a blunt weapon. (Representational image) The accused allegedly overpowered the driver, Nijam, near Rangpuri area, beating him up and injuring his face with a blunt weapon. (Representational image)

Five persons including a juvenile have been held in connection with a carjacking case in south Delhi, police said today. The vehicle in question was a cab of a ride-hailing service which the accused had allegedly booked near Vasant Kunj area on the night of December 28. The accused then allegedly overpowered the driver, Nijam, near Rangpuri area, beating him up and injuring his face with a blunt weapon.

They also snatched his mobile phone, wallet containing Rs 4,600 in cash, driving license, voter ID card and other documents, before dumping him in a jungle at a secluded area in Rajokari Pahari.

“The accused had taken route of Rajokari Pahari which is a very secluded place. Only the local residents could know about the route as it not commonly used. On the basis of this information, the police team analysed details of local criminals of the area. Electronic surveillance was maintained on the movement of local criminals. The police team also screened CCTV footage on the route of the offence,” said DCP (South) Ishwar Singh.

On the basis of electronic surveillance and CCTV footage, one Sagar of Rangpuri Pahari was apprehended yesterday.

“Initially he denied his role but on sustained interrogation, he disclosed names of other co-accused Kishan Kumar Singh, Kanhiya, Rahul Kumar Singh. He also said that a juvenile was involved,” said the officer.

The looted car and valuables have been recovered.

“Interrogation of the accused persons is in progress and they will be produced before the court for seeking police custody remand since it has been found that they have been involved in many other cases of similar nature,” the DCP added.