Five in ICU after sewage plant mishap at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel; case registered

Five men, including a deputy chief engineer, fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes emanating from a sewage treatment plant at the Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel next to Khan Market on Sunday morning. Police said the men were called in for plumbing work after a leak was reported at the plant, and fell inside the sewage pit. All five have been hospitalised.

The men have been identified as Ravinder (40), Nityanand (51), Vikram (26), Kamdev (58) and Gaurav (34). While Gaurav is the deputy chief engineer at Taj Vivanta, Nityanand and Vikram work in the hotel’s plumbing and security department. Ravinder and Kamdev are contractual maintenance staff at Ecopollutech engineers — the company tasked with maintenance of the STP.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “A case has been registered against Ecopollutech and Taj Vivanta under IPC Section 308. The men had inhaled methane and hydrocarbon gas.” Police said a forensic team was called in to collect evidence.

“Nityanand, Vikram and Ravinder are in the ICU at Moolchand Hospital. Doctors said they were unconscious and frothing at the mouth. The other two are at BLK hospital,” an officer said.

A hospital source said, “The patients are on ventilator support in the ICU; they are critical. They inhaled a poisonous substance, hydrogen sulfide, which affected their nervous system.”

Hotel authorities said they are cooperating with police. In a statement, the hotel said, “After the incident was reported, safety protocol was activated to provide medical assistance to the victims. The safety and security of our guests and employees is absolutely paramount. We are providing full support to them and their families.”

While the hotel claimed the men were provided adequate safety gear before entering the plant, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officers who had entered the pit to rescue the men claimed they “did not see any masks and that only two men were wearing gloves”.

Ravinder’s wife, Taruna, claimed safety equipment has always been an issue. “In the two years that my husband worked at the hotel, he was never given a gas mask or gloves. He developed a bad cough and eye infection,” she alleged.

DFS officers said they received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, and sent four water tenders and a water bowser. Additional Division Officer Ved Pal and the station officer of the Connaught Place fire station entered the pit, while 13 firemen waited outside. “We used a rope and pulled them out in 15 minutes. They were frothing at the mouth,” Pal said.

