Five gunned down in Faridabad, sarpanch’s husband detained

In a narrow lane in Faridabad’s Palwali village, five families, all related to each other, had multiple reasons to celebrate this week — Naveen’s son was to mark his first birthday on Monday and Devendra alias Pintu was getting engaged in two days. But things took a deadly turn when five people, including Naveen and Pintu, were shot dead on Sunday night. Police are now probing if the violence was the fallout of a rivalry between these families and the family of the village sarpanch.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30 pm Sunday. The men were rushed to Sarvodaya Hospital in Sector 19 and Asian Hospital in Sector 21, where they were declared brought dead. The post-mortem was conducted Monday afternoon.

The dead have been identified as Srichand (60), Rajendra Prasad (50), Ishwar Chand (28), Naveen (29), and Pintu (32), while eight others sustained injuries. Police said a case has been registered under various IPC sections, including 302 (murder), and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Police said they have detained 20 people, including Billu, the husband of the village sarpanch, and are questioning them. “The case has been registered against 25 people, of whom 10-12 are yet to be named. We have detained 20 people so far and are questioning 10-15 others. We expect to make some arrests soon,” Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police, said.

He added, “A Special Investigation Team has also been formed to probe the incident, and teams have been sent to Palwal, Gurgaon and Faridabad to round up more suspects. Police personnel have been stationed at Palwali village as well to ensure the situation remains peaceful.”

In the FIR registered at the Kheri Pul police station, Lalit Kumar (30), a lawyer and Prasad’s son, alleged that around 9.15 pm, he heard some commotion in the street and went out with his father and brother.

He alleged in the FIR that he saw 25 people, including Billu, standing in the lane with pistols, revolvers, wooden sticks and iron rods. The men then opened fire on the family and began assaulting them, he said in the FIR.

Kumar alleged that the incident was over a grouse that the sarpanch and her family held against his relatives because “they did not help Billu in the elections held last year”. Relatives added that the relationship was further strained because of a fight between youngsters of both families earlier in the evening.

“One of the boys, Kanhaiya’s son, confronted the sarpanch’s son Sunday after he found him speeding on his bike near the village. Kanhaiya’s son stopped him and asked him to slow down since it was a residential area and someone could get hurt. The argument ended there. Later that night, men entered Kanhaiya’s home and those of his relatives, shooting anyone in sight,” alleged Roop Chand Sharma, a relative.

Pintu’s uncle, Gyan Chand Sharma, said, “They stopped their car in front of ours, and stopped us from taking the injured to the hospital. Eventually, they fled.”

