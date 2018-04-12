Five flyovers, four markets get a facelift in east Delhi

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has beautified and upgraded five flyovers and four markets, which are expected to be thrown open to the public in the next two months.

Traders in markets at Defence Enclave, GTB Enclave, Dilshad Colony and Swasth Vihar were demanding upgrading of the markets for over a decade. The markets will be upgraded to provide a better experience to shoppers with more parking space, lighting facility, better toilets and street furniture, a senior official said.

Similarly, the spaces under flyovers in Karkari Mor, Mayur Vihar, Keshav Chowk and Gokulpuri are being beautified “to keep encroachers at bay”.

“Spaces under the flyovers are highly misused with people using it for parking vehicles, storing goods or in some cases it even becomes a den for anti-social elements during the night,” he said.

The beautification project of the flyovers comprises plantation, grills used to lock the area and anti-carbonation paint used under the flyover and spaces on the wall to give it a better look.

The theme in the flyovers varies from freedom fighters to greenery to Swachh Bharat mission, he said. The flyover beautification project will cost the East MCD around Rs 65 lakh, while the work to upgrade the markets will cost about Rs 60 lakh.

The markets will now get signage, renovated toilets, and parking areas being cemented and demarcated, he said.

EDMC commissioner Ranbeer Singh said street furniture will be installed in these areas, along with street lighting and double bins.

