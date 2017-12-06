Five arrested in Mansoravar murder case, robbery stated to be the motive

The police was informed about the incident at 7.20 am. (Picture: ANI) The police was informed about the incident at 7.20 am. (Picture: ANI)

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested five persons for allegedly killing four women and a security guard in their mansion in Mansarovar Park in October. Robbery was stated to be the motive behind the crime, said R P Upadhyay, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime in a quote to PTI. He refused to provide any further details on the arrest.

Earlier investigations had revealed that one of the relatives of the women was in touch with some northeast Delhi-based criminals. Urmila Jindal (82) and her three daughters — Sangeeta (52), Nupur (48), and Anjali (45) — were found murdered in a room inside their mansion on the morning of October 6. The security guard’s body was found in the parking lot.

The murders came to light when a member of Jindal’s extended family living in the same building returned from a walk around 7.15am and saw the guard, Rakesh Kumar (42), lying face down beside his chair, covered in blood.

