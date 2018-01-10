Five arrested in Faridabad for ‘stealing, selling cattle’

Faridabad Police has arrested five members of a gang for allegedly stealing cattle and vehicles. With the arrests, police claim to have solved eight cases of theft in the district.

A revolver, a cartridge, two iron rods, a baseball bat, a torch, five buffaloes, a Santro car, a motorcycle, two pick-up trucks and Rs 60,000 in cash have been seized from them, police said.

The accused have been identified as Aarif, Sahid, Rasid, Isuf, and Mukim. While the first three hail from Mewat, the others live in Faridabad. They were arrested on January 4 near Khori village, police said. “During questioning, the accused said they would conduct a recce in the day, and return at night, armed with weapons, to steal buffaloes,” said Kirat Pal, DCP (NIT).

“The animals would be dumped in pick-up trucks and taken to Aligarh and Firozpur in Nuh, where they were sold,” he said. Police said the accused have been apprehended for similar crimes several times in the past. “Aarif and Isuf were arrested earlier, in connection with three-four cases. They have also served time in Bhondsi Jail in Gurgaon and Nimka Jail in Faridabad,” Pal said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App