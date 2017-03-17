Five arrested for ‘assaulting’ on-duty head constable at CP

Delhi Police have arrested five persons, and are on the lookout for two others, for allegedly assaulting an on-duty head constable at Shivaji Bridge railway station in Connaught Place area on March 12.

According to police, the incident took place at 7 pm, when HC Karanvir Singh found the accused persons, who were drunk, creating a ruckus in the area by shouting and hurling abuses. When he intervened, the men beat him up and took away his wireless set.

Police said they zeroed in on one of the accused, Arjun Singh, after scanning CCTV footage from the station and areas around Connaught Place and Barakhamba Road. Police said Singh runs a tattoo-making counter at Palika Bazar along with his partner, Arun, another accused.

Police said they were celebrating Holi with five others. “The men were waiting to board a train at the station to return to their homes in Ghaziabad. All of them decided to consume more alcohol and created a ruckus,” DCP (railways) Parwaiz Ahmed said.

The other three men have been identified as Deepanshu, Sachin and Kumar. Mohit and Ajay, who work as retail salesmen in Palika Bazar, are absconding.

The DCP said police also found the wireless set, which the accused had thrown nearby.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the head constable said he was on patrol duty in beat number 14 —between Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge railway stations — when he spotted the men.

“When I asked them to stop, they began to abuse me. One of the men took my wireless set and threatened me. He said he will teach how to perform my duty and started hitting my head with the wireless set. Another man hit me with a bottle and told me to ‘die’. I fell down and sustained injuries on my head and near the eyebrows,” the constable said. He added that he is facing trouble while speaking because of the injuries.

