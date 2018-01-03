First trial run on Delhi Metro’s 29.7-km Aqua Line

At the launch of the first trial run. (Express) At the launch of the first trial run. (Express)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Tuesday conducted the first trial run on the Noida-Greater Noida corridor of the upcoming Aqua Line. Covering a distance of 29.7 km, the line will have 21 stations — from Noida Sector 71 to Depot — connecting Dadri Road, Knowledge Park and Pari Chowk on the way.

The trial run was flagged off by Dr Mangu Singh, managing director, DMRC, and Alok Tandon, managing director, Noida Metro Rail Corporation. Nineteen trains will ply on this line, and will have four coaches each, unlike its Delhi counterpart which has six or eight coaches.

“The trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph, a shade better than the contemporary networks around,” said a DMRC official.

Platform screen doors will be constructed on all stations of the Aqua Line, just like the Magenta Line, which was inaugurated on December 25. These trains, however, will not run on Unattended Train Operations (UTO) mode like the Magenta Line and the upcoming Pink Line.

Each coach of the Aqua Line Metro trains is equipped with four 37-inch Dynamic Route Maps, which will provide necessary information regarding routes, current and next stations, and interchange stations. Each coach will have ports for mobile and USB charging.

“The Rolling Stock of this corridor is being procured from CRRC Limited, a state-owned Chinese Rolling Stock Manufacturer. DMRC had signed the MoU on behalf of NMRC Ltd with CRRC Corporation Limited in March 2016,” said a DMRC official.

The first train on this line arrived at Mundhra Port, Gujarat, on November 23, and reached the depot in Greater Noida on December 14. After due inspection and adequate trial runs, the Aqua Line is expected to begin operations by April.

