First time riding this bike on a highway, says son

Family, friends and colleagues remember Sunil Seth as a social, happy-go-lucky and family-oriented man, who was also known to be an “exceptional and highly respected advocate”. Born and brought up in Delhi, he was the youngest of three siblings. After completing his BCom from SRCC, he studied law from Meerut Law College and, in 1998, set up a law firm — Seth Dua & Associates — with his childhood friend Atul Dua. Dua, Seth’s classmate in school as well as at SRCC, remembers him as a “great athlete” whose “biggest passion was sports, especially cricket”.

Seth’s son Sumer said, “He loved many things, but cricket was his greatest passion. Apart from that, he enjoyed music of the 1980s-90s and had also recently taken up golf.”

Both Sumer and Dua said bikes were a latent passion for Seth since his college days, which he decided to pursue more actively in the recent past.

Sumer said, “He had a bike in college, but he had never owned a Harley. He had tested it once before as well, but this was the first time he was riding it on a highway.”