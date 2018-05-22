First ‘Open Day’ at Delhi University draws hundreds

DU officials clarified that students who secure admission to a college based on their Class XII marks, and later get through another college following an entrance test, may transfer their admission without paying the full fee to the second college. (Express photo) DU officials clarified that students who secure admission to a college based on their Class XII marks, and later get through another college following an entrance test, may transfer their admission without paying the full fee to the second college. (Express photo)

Hundreds of students attended the first ‘Open Day’ session at Delhi University Monday. The sessions, which will continue till May 29, are aimed at informing applicants and parents about the registration and admission process, and addressing concerns related to eligibility, quota and documents required.

DU officials clarified that students who secure admission to a college based on their Class XII marks, and later get through another college following an entrance test, may transfer their admission without paying the full fee to the second college.

Another clarification issued was that inter-college migration within DU in the third semester of BA, BCom, BSc, BA (H), BCom(H), BSc(H) courses, under the semester model ,will be possible if seats are available and principals of both colleges agree. This, however, will not be open at the postgraduate level.

Many also asked if they could make changes to their application forms once they have filled them and paid the fee. Dean, Students Welfare, Dr Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, clarified that this cannot be done. Some applicants, nervous about the high cut-offs, hoped to receive advice regarding the choices available to them. The Class XII results will be out on May 28.

Meanwhile, St Stephen’s College has done away with the aptitude test for three science subjects for those seeking admission in undergraduate courses. The aptitude test will only be held for Bsc (Hons) Mathematics, BA (Hons) Economics, English, Philosophy, History, Sanskrit, and BA programme.

