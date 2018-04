The Institute of Islamic Heritage,an NRI organisation dedicated to the preservation and propagation of Islamic heritage and traditions,has conferred the Heritage Award 2008 on Sheikh Aboobacker Kanthapuram,founder and general secretary of Markazu Ssaqafathi Ssunniyya in Kerala,which hosts 14,350 students. The Heritage Award has reward money of Rs 25,00,000.

