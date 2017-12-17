First inter-MCD school event for para-athletes

Para-athletes studying in corporation schools across Delhi will get a chance to showcase their talent at the first inter-municipal school games to be held in Madipur stadium on December 22.

Organised by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), students from schools of all three civic bodies will be participating in the event. Schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board will also take part in the event. SDMC mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the main aim of the event is to identify sporting talent in MCD schools and train students for bigger events.

