First arrest in missing JNU student case: Man held for ransom calls to Najeeb family

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a march meant to press authorities to find her son. She said she was not aware of any ransom call. (Express Archive) Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees at a march meant to press authorities to find her son. She said she was not aware of any ransom call. (Express Archive)

More than three months after Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmad went missing, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has made the first arrest in connection with the case.

According to police, the man who has been arrested had allegedly been making ransom calls to Najeeb’s family, demanding Rs 20 lakh “for his release”. Police said the last ransom call was received a few days ago, following which the accused was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources, using technical surveillance, a Crime Branch team comprising 35 police personnel, including three inspectors, conducted a raid in Maharajganj. “The Delhi Police team met with police personnel of Kotwali police station and decided to conduct a joint raid, following which the accused, Shameen, was detained from Civil Lines area,” police sources said.

“Police have seized five SIM cards from his possession, which appear to be procured using a fake identity,” police sources said.

Following the arrest, Shameen was produced before a local court, which granted transit remand to the Delhi Police.

“On questioning him, police came to know he was involved in the alleged murder of a Class XII student from Lohia Nagar in 2015,” police sources claimed.

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees, who has been leading the movement to press the authorities to look for her son, however, said, “I have no idea about the ransom call; I haven’t received any such call. I learnt about this from the media, and I’m surprised how the media and police have got such information. If my husband had got such a call, he would have told me.” Najeeb’s cousin Sadaf Musharraf said she had no knowledge of the ransom call.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Yadav, meanwhile, said, “The caller has been brought to the capital on transit remand. More details will be known after he is interrogated. He likely to reach Delhi by Sunday night.”

Najeeb had gone missing on October 15 following a scuffle,

allegedly with members of the ABVP, the night before. The Delhi Police had launched a massive operation to track him down, against the backdrop of student protests over his disappearance. Police had also increased the reward for information on Najeeb from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

Last month, sniffer dogs and policemen on horses scanned the campus to find any clues about his disappearance. His roommate was also asked to take a lie detector test.