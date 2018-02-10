FIRs against builders in 24 projects soon: Noida police

The list of projects include 10,130 residential flats and 39 commercial units.

On the directions of the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration, FIRs against builders in 24 housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida will be lodged at the police stations concerned, officials and police said Friday. The list of projects include 10,130 residential flats and 39 commercial units.

The development comes after a meeting of senior district officials with a section of builders on January 30, where the issue of handing over of flats without following the due process was raised, a senior official said. “The document came here since the registration office comes under our jurisdiction. They have been forwarded to police stations. FIRs will be registered at the respective police stations very soon,” said Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Sector 24 police station, Noida.

Amrapali’s projects — Sapphire and Zodiac in Sector 120 Noida — are accused of handing over the largest number of flats (1,880 and 1,600 respectively) without following due process, officials said. Other builders include Unitech, Ajnara Homes, AVJ Heights and Logix.

