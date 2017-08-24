Firing in Shalimar Bagh in Delhi

Representational Image Representational Image

A residential area in Shalimar Bagh faced some tense moments Wednesday night after two people on a motorcycle opened fire in the air and fled. Police suspect the incident was the work of extortionists who wanted to threaten businessmen in AN block. Police said a wanted criminal known to create ruckus in the area, and wanted in several case, could be behind the incident. The bike-borne men were wearing helmets and fired three shots in the air, police said.

