Firing in Shalimar Bagh in Delhi

Police said a wanted criminal known to create ruckus in the area, and wanted in several case, could be behind the incident. The bike-borne men were wearing helmets and fired three shots in the air, police said

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2017 6:14 am
A residential area in Shalimar Bagh faced some tense moments Wednesday night after two people on a motorcycle opened fire in the air and fled. Police suspect the incident was the work of extortionists who wanted to threaten businessmen in AN block. Police said a wanted criminal known to create ruckus in the area, and wanted in several case, could be behind the incident. The bike-borne men were wearing helmets and fired three shots in the air, police said.

