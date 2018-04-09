Fire in shoe factory in Delhi leaves four dead, four injured

Four people died and four others were injured in the blaze (Express Photo/Files/Representational image) Four people died and four others were injured in the blaze (Express Photo/Files/Representational image)

At least four persons were killed while four others were injured after a fire broke out in a shoe factory in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area early morning on Monday. According to officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), they received a call at about 6 am. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service. “The fire tenders took an hour to douse the blaze,” an official said.

Confirming the incident, a police officer said they were trying to establish the identities of the deceased. “Apparently, they are workers of the factory,” said the officer.

Police said the factory is located in a residential area. “It seems the fire broke out from the first floor of the factory. There were at least 20 persons present in the factory at the time. The cause of the fire is yet to be established,” the officer added.

The police said some persons who were trapped in the blaze had jumped off from the building leaving them injured. At least four persons have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital where they are recuperating.

