Fire breaks out in Gurgaon bar, no injuries

A fire broke out at a bar on the third floor of Gurgaon’s Omaxe mall Sunday afternoon. Fire department officials said that although nobody was injured in the incident, the kitchen of the establishment was gutted.

Maintaining that the cause of the blaze is still unclear, fire officials said they received a call regarding the fire at Cocktail Bar around 2.25 pm and four fire tenders were pressed into service almost immediately. “It took almost an hour to douse the flames, even though it was restricted to the kitchen. The rest of the establishment has water sprinklers attached, which prevented the blaze from spreading,” said fire services officer I S Kashyap.

Officials added that the establishment was among those that had been inspected in December, following a major fire at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills. Sources said that during the inspection, it was found that the bar had all the fire safety arrangements and the requisite clearances.

