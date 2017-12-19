Fire breaks out at BJP MP’s house in Delhi, children suffer minor injuries

B Sriramulu is BJP MP from Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. (Source: ANI) B Sriramulu is BJP MP from Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. (Source: ANI)

BJP MP B Sriramulu had a close shave on Tuesday after a fire broke out at his residence in Feroz Shah Road. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished soon after.

An officer from the Delhi Fire Services said no injuries were reported, even though ANI quoted Sriramulu as saying that his children suffered minor bruises.

The MP from Bellary Lok Sabha constituency said the fire broke out early in the morning when they were sleeping and the family had a narrow escape. “We narrowly escaped even though my children suffered minor injuries. The situation is now under control,” the former Karnataka heath and tourism minister said.

Even though the reason behind the blaze was yet to be ascertained, the officer said it spread after a sofa kept in the bedroom of the MP caught fire around 5.50 am.

