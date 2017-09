A fire broke out at a market in west Delhi’s Tikri area late last night, a Delhi Fire Services officer said today. At least one was injured in the blaze which started from a pile of plastic waste at PVC Market. A call was received about the blaze at 12.30 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the officer.

The fire was brought under control by 4.30 am, he added. The extent of the damage was being ascertained.

