Fire at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate area, 25 fire tenders at the spot

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 6, 2017 9:43 pm
A massive fire erupted at Kashmiri Gate in Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out in the shops situated in the area, reported news agency ANI.
25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There have been no reports of any injuries in the incident so far.
The cause of fire and extent of damage will be ascertained after the situation is under control.
More details awaited
