FIR against YouTube ‘prankster’

Sumit during one his pranks (Source: YouTube screen grab)

DAYS AFTER a “prank” YouTube video of a youth kissing unknown women in Connaught Place and running away went viral on social media, Delhi Police Monday registered an FIR against the “prankster”. The Cyber Cell of the Economic Offences Wing has also written to Facebook and YouTube asking them to provide details of the person who uploaded the video.

JCP Dependra Pathak said the FIR has been registered by the EOW under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

“We request both social networking sites to share details of the service provider with us. We have also asked them to remove the videos from their websites,” he said. Police are also trying to identify the youth from Facebook to get details of his whereabouts.